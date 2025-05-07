Sony reveals the launch date for Xperia 1 VII

For those who eagerly waited for Sony to launch its next flagship, the wait is finally over. In a teaser video on YouTube, Sony has unveiled that its Xperia 1 VII flagship mobile will launch on May 13, 2025 (04:00 AM CEST).

Sony hasn't made significant progress in the global handset market, but continues to cater to a niche audience. While earlier it was tipped that Sony could launch the Xperia 1 VII on May 15, the same date as the launch of the last Xperia, the teaser video confirms otherwise.

In the teaser video "The next ONE is coming," Sony revealed that the Xperia 1 VII will launch on May 13, 2025, just a week from now. In addition to the launch date, Sony claims that the Xperia 1 VII will be "powered by Alpha."

While it is not clear what Sony means by the "powered by Alpha" tagline, it could refer to either hardware or software enhancements. The Alpha series is Sony's line of cameras, so there is a good chance that the "Alpha" technology could influence the phone's software features, especially since the Xperia 1 VII retains the boxy design of its predecessors.

Leaked renders have already revealed a glimpse of what we can expect from this year's Xperia model. The device will come with a triple camera bump on the back, similar to last year. The Xperia 1 VII is rumored to feature a 48MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto periscope lens.

Thick bezels are expected to remain on the front, and the display is rumored to measure 6.5 inches. This year's Xperia 1 VII may also feature a textured frame, consistent with previous Xperia phones.

The power button, which sits on the right side of the device, will double as a fingerprint scanner. Volume rockers and the dedicated camera key also sit on the right side of the device. Sony has retained the 3.5mm audio jack and tool-less SIM tray.

Under the hood, the Xperia 1 VII is speculated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM. More details will unfurl on the launch date.