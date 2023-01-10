Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 4 Golden, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has been weirdly quiet about upcoming Xbox Game Pass arrivals since the start of the new year, but an announcement has finally come through. More Persona entries plus Monster Hunter Rise are the games coming to the services through next week, which are both major franchises.

The revealed games and their arrival dates to the Xbox, PC, and Cloud services are these:

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Stranded Deep (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 19

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 19 Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 19

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 19 Monster Hunter Rise (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 20

Six games are slated to leave the Game Pass services on January 15 too, with them being We Happy Few, Windjammers 2, Nobody Saves The World, The Anacrusis, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, and Pupperazzi.

While this first wave of January is filled with games we already knew was coming, there seems to be bigger plans forming behind the scenes. Microsoft is yet to confirm it, but a special Xbox games showcase is said to be happening later in January, which may be where we will get to see what the company has planned for Xbox Game Pass in the coming months.