Monster Hunter Rise hits Xbox, PlayStation, and Game Pass on January 20

While an Xbox Twitter mishap spoiled the surprise, Capcom has come out and confirmed Monster Hunter Rise is finally coming to more platforms other than just the Nintendo Switch and Steam. Watch the new announcement trailer above, which confirms the game for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox and PC Game Pass subscription services on January 20.

All updates released for the Switch and PC versions since Rise's launch will be available on the new platforms as well, offering plenty of monster battling and capturing action in Kamura Village. Unfortunately for fans hoping for a complete experience, Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion won't be there on the new platforms at launch. Capcom is aiming a spring 2023 launch for it.

With the new launch, there are some additional features being attached to all platforms other than the Switch. This includes 4K at 60FPS or 1080p at 120 FPS modes on the Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as 3D audio, visual filters, voice chat, and Adaptive Triggers on PS5.

The cooperative title will also feature cross-play on Xbox platforms, with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox app on Windows (PC Game Pass) players being able to hunt together.

Monster Hunter Rise is hitting the new Xbox and PlayStation platforms on January 20, 2023. Pre-orders are now available starting at $39.99 for the standard edition. Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers will be receiving the title at launch for no extra cost.