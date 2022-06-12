Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are heading to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox and Atlas had a special announcement at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase today, revealing that the Persona franchise is finally breaching into the Xbox ecosystem. The surprising reveal was not just limited to the latest entry either, with Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and even the elusive Persona 3 Portable coming in soon.

The announcement comes right around when the fan-favorite JRPG franchise hits 25 years old. The rollout of the games will begin with Persona 5 Royal on October 21, a game that so far has only been available on PlayStation systems. The award-winning and stylish hit, and much like other entries in the series, involves a group of high school students dealing with day-to-day teenager problems while also battling demons.

The Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable releases don't have launch dates just yet, but should land on Xbox sometime after the latest game.

All three titles will be hitting Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Also, Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers are gaining full access on the day of release. Atlas already released a port of Persona 4 Golden for PC a couple of years ago, but the remaining two titles will be brand-new to the platform.

This is the second time in recent memory where Xbox has managed to convince a PlayStation centric, high-profile JRPG to jump over to its platform, with Sega's Yakuza series being given the same treatment.