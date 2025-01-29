Dino Crisis 1 and 2 come to GOG store with Windows 10/11 support and enhancements

The GOG store by CD Projekt is well known for its work on preserving classic games and bringing them back to life on modern computers. This has involved titles like the Resident Evil retro hits, Alpha Protocol, and Warcraft (prior to being delisted, at least). Today, the company announced its latest game preservation project, which is the Dino Crisis franchise.

Released first on the PlayStation in 1999, Dino Crisis is a horror survival game by director Shinji Mikami of Resident Evil fame. Here's a short rundown of the settings from the store page:

Three years ago. A scientist died in an accident during an experiment. His research was on “Third Energy,” a completely clean energy source. The accident occurred just as government funding had been cut off because the project was deemed unfeasible. To the public, it was nothing more than an insignificant piece of information. Until now.

Meanwhile, Dino Crisis 2 delivered a more action-focused set-up in 2000, with Ace Attorney maker Shu Takumi taking over the directing duties. Here's the description of the sequel:

A year has passed since the operation to retrieve Dr. Kirk. Third Energy, both a source of "ultimate clean energy" and a potential "ultimate weapon," has proven to be dangerously unpredictable. The government, having taken control of the project from Dr. Kirk, continued its development. Then, the “accident” happened once again.

Thanks to GOG's efforts, both games now tout Windows 10 and 11 support, improved DirectX rendering, more settings like integer scaling and anti-aliasing, enhanced audio playback and scaling, increased rendering resolution, fixes for old save corruption issues, support for modern controllers, cloud saves, and much more enhancements.

Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 are now available on the GOG store for purchase, costing $9.99 each. The store is also offering a Dino Crisis Bundle containing both titles with a reduced $16.99 price tag. As expected, everything comes DRM-free.