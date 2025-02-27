Nvidia 572.60 driver lands with fixes for RTX 50 series black screen issues

Nvidia has just released a brand-new display driver for Nvidia graphics card owners, and it's carrying some good news for those who've managed to find an RTX 50 series GPU to use in their PCs. Nvidia says the new 572.60 WHQL driver should address the various black screen issues that its latest-generation GPUs have been suffering.

Alongside the bug fixes, the driver also provides DLSS 4 support for Naraka Bladepoint as well as the today-releasing action game from Capcom, Monster Hunter Wilds.

Nvidia says that compared to "brute-force rendering," the Multi Frame Generation implementation on Naraka Bladepoint will let RTX 5090 owners play the title at over 590 FPS in 4K, with maxed-out settings. Check out the performance graph shared by the company below:

Here are the bug fixes included in this release:

Fixed Gaming Bugs [SteamVR] Some apps may display stutter on GeForce RTX 50 series [5088118] Fixed General Bugs [Adobe Substance 3D Sampler] Crashing at launch with R570 branch drivers [5083712]

[Adobe Substance 3D Painter] Texture corruption in baking results from GPU raytracing [5091781]

[VRay 6] Unexpected Low Performance on CUDA Vpath Tests for Blackwell GPUs [4915763]

[GeForce RTX 50 series] Various black screen issues [5088957] [5100062] [5089089]

Audio issues when GPU is connected via DisplayPort 1.4 w/ DSC at very high refresh rates [5104848]

Applications may display slight image corruption on pixelated 2D patterns [5071565]

Currently, open issues Nvidia is investigating are these:

Changing state of "Display GPU Activity Icon in Notification Area" does not take effect until PC is rebooted [4995658]

PC may bugcheck IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL 0xa during gameplay with HDR enabled [5091576]

The Nvidia 572.60 driver is now available in the Nvidia app and GeForce Experience. Standalone links can be found here. Here are the official release notes (PDF).