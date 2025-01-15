Microsoft confirms January 2025 Windows updates fail to install on PCs with certain software

On January 14, 2025, Microsoft released the first Patch Tuesday updates for supported Windows 10 and Windows 11 versions. Your computer should apply the latest patches without any issues; however, if you have certain software installed, you will encounter problems at the offline stage. In the official support document, Microsoft warned users that Citrix software is not going along well with the January updates.

According to Microsoft, users with "certain Citrix components" might have a problem completing the installation process of the January 2025 Windows security updates. In particular, the bug affects PCs with Citrix Session Recording Agent version 2411, which was released last month. Here is what will happen if your system is on the list of affected devices:

Affected devices might initially download and apply the January 2025 Windows security update correctly, such as via the Windows Update page in Settings. However, when restarting the device to complete the update installation, an error message with text similar to “Something didn’t go as planned. No need to worry – undoing changes” appears. The device will then revert to the Windows updates previously present on the device.

The good news is that the issue does not affect regular home users since Citrix Session Recording Agent (it is a component of a software suite for capturing, monitoring, and analyzing user sessions within a Citrix environment) is not common on personal devices. However, if you have a work device with SRA, you might want to apply a temporary workaround to mitigate the issue while Citrix and Microsoft are working on a permanent resolution.

Citrix published a support document describing how to stop the Session Recording Monitor Service and launch it again once the update process is complete. You can do that manually or with the help of PowerShell/Command Prompt commands. All the details are available on the official Citrix Support website here.

The bug affects all supported systems: Windows Server 2019/2022/2025, Windows 11 24H2/23H2/22H2, and Windows 10 22H2. Other issues with the latest Windows updates include problems with launching OpenSSH. You can check out the workaround here.