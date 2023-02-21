YouTube TV revamp rolling out for Apple TV customers again, another bug discovered

YouTube TV had a major UI redesign earlier this year for multiple platforms including Android TV / Google TV and Roku. However, not all Apple TV customers received the update. The reason for this is that when this update was rolled out to Apple TV users, there was a technical glitch in the system, causing the channel guide to break along with scrolling issues. As such, YouTube temporarily paused the update for that platform and rolled affected customers back to the old version. Now, the update has started rolling out for all again.

Although YouTube has fixed the scrolling issue, the latest update has introduced another problem for Apple TV customers. According to multiple reports, YouTube TV crashes on Apple TV 4K before booting. The workaround discovered by customers so far is to close the app or reboot your device, both of which are an inconvenience.

Fortunately, a YouTube TV community manager has acknowledged the problem on Reddit and confirmed that a fix is in the works too:

[...] the engineering team is actively working on a fix for the issue that’s causing the app to not start correctly on Apple TV devices. While I don’t have an ETA for when this will be fixed, I’ll definitely keep you up-to-date here with any info I receive. In the meantime, force closing the app on your Apple TV should also work as a temporary fix so you don’t have to power cycle the device.

Furthermore, some Apple TV customers have not received the update yet, which may be an indication that YouTube has paused rollout again to fix the latest bug. This has not been confirmed yet though.

For those unaware, The YouTube TV revamp now shows personalized recommendations and content you have recorded or saved directly in the Library tab. Another change is to the live TV guide which now offers more information.

Source: 9to5Google