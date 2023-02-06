Official PlayStation VR2 FAQ says over 100 VR games are in the works

If you are thinking about getting the PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset for Sony's PlayStation 5 console, you really should check out the just published FAQ page for the device on the PlayStation blog.

The page has everything you might want to know about Sony's next-gen console gaming VR headset. One of the many interesting tidbits is that the PSVR2 currently has over 100 games in development for the device so you shouldn't lack for games to play in the months ahead. Sony will launch the PSVR2 on February 22 for the price of $549.99. It will have over 30 games for its launch window including titles like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Resident Evil Village.

Another new tidbit from the FAQ is that, at least for now, all of the PSVR2 games will be released digitally, with only a few titles also getting a physical release. Also, you will need a TV to set up the headset for the first time you play, but after that you can use it without the need for a television.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that launch shipments of the PSVR 2 had been slashed from two million to one million units. Sony quickly denied those reports, stating that it was "seeing enthusiasm from PlayStation fans for the upcoming launch."