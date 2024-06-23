Motorola may soon launch a device tracker as Moto Tag gets FCC certification

The latest report suggests that Motorola is close to launching its device tracker, because a device named Moto Tag was recently spotted on the FCC certification website. According to the FCC listing (via ITHome), the Moto Tag tracking device supports Bluetooth LE and Ultra Wide-band (UWB).

The availability of the UWB suggests that the Moto Tag device may pack more fine-tuned and granular device tracking support, compared to a simple Bluetooth-only tracker. The alleged Motorola Moto Tag tracking device was listed on the FCC certification with model number XT2445-1.

image via ITHome

The Moto Tag device runs on a standard watch battery, model number CR2032. This suggests that battery replacement won't be a problem. The listing doesn't confirm if the Moto Tag device tracker would support Google's Find My Device network.

image via ITHome

Google launched the Find My Device network earlier this year, and multiple brands such as Chipolo, Pebblebee, etc. have already equipped their tracking devices with the feature. There is no official word on the product's release date, but the company is holding a launch event on June 25th.

Motorola is set to debut the Moto Razr 50 and Moto Razr 50 Ultra, dubbed as Moto Razr 2024, and Moto Razr+ 2024 in the US. Reportedly, the phones will also be launched on the same day in China as well, however, there is no word about their India debut.

A previous leak suggested that the Motorola Razr 50 would cost around $965 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra would cost roughly $1,287 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option. The prices are a conversion of their European pricing and may be different when it officially launches in the US.

Recently, a leak surfaced on the internet highlighting key specifications of the Motorola Razr+ (aka Moto Razr 50 Ultra). It is expected that the device will come with underwater protection with an IP52 rating, pack a telephoto zoom camera and ditch the ultrawide camera, and is expected to have multiple AI features as well.