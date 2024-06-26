Moto Tag is Motorola's better-looking answer to Apple AirTags that works with Android

If you are in the market looking to purchase a device tracker, the popular names that would pop up would be Apple AirTags or the different options from Tile. However, the AirTag is quite popular because of its precision tracking, but the downside is that it partially works with Android.

Motorola's answer for Android users is the recently launched Moto Tag. Moto Tag is an interesting Apple AirTag alternative, as it packs similar features and full Android support. A brownie point should go to Motorola for making the Moto Tag better looking and making it available in two nice color options, compared to the plain white look of the AirTag.

The Moto Tag supports Google's newly upgraded Find My Device network, which now uses Bluetooth and location proximity data gathered from supported and participating Android devices to accurately locate your lost device.

Motorola has packed the Moto Tag with Bluetooth and a dedicated Ultra Wide-band (UWB) chip, letting you communicate with fellow UWB devices with great accuracy. The Moto Tag comes with end-to-end encryption for all user location data, meaning only authorized users can see the tag, which is similar to how the Apple AirTags function.

One of the best parts about the Moto Tag is that, apart from being a device tracker, it also features a dedicated hardware button that you can use as a remote camera shutter button on any Android device. It comes with an IP67 rating, suggesting that it can withstand splashes and short water dips.

Motorola claims that the battery on the Moto Tag would last one full year and can be easily replaced as it uses a CR2032 coin cell battery. The design of the Moto Tag is something that will catch your attention, which, although similar to AirTags, looks much better. It is also compatible with third-party cases that are available for Apple AirTags.

Speaking of the price, the Moto Tag will cost you $29 for a single tracker or $99 for a pack of four, similar to the price of the Apple AirTag. The Moto Tag is scheduled to arrive in the US and Canada on August 2.