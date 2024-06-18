Motorola announces the launch date of the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra

Last month, the Motorola Razr 50, dubbed as the Moto Razr 2024 in the US, was shown off from all sides in China's TENNA certification. The phone was later spotted on the Geekbench listing with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor.

Its elder sibling, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, or Moto Razr 50 Ultra, has already appeared on multiple certification websites, including BIS and EEC, and some real-life images of the phone have also showcased the foldable phone design from Motorola. A leak suggests that the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could cost €1,200 (roughly $1292) in Europe for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option.

After months of leaks and rumors, Motorola has finally announced that the Motorola Razr 50 and the Razr 50 Ultra will launch in the US on June 25. Reportedly, both foldables are expected to launch on the same date in China as well. However, there is no confirmation if Motorola will debut the Razr 50 and the Razr 50 Ultra in India on June 25 or not.

In an official post on X, Motorola has posted a video teaser of the phones in shades of Blue and Orange. The teaser also hints that the Motorola Razr 50 and the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra might be available in seven color options.

The specifications of the phones are still under wraps, but it is expected that the Motorola Razr 50 could feature a 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED 120Hz refresh rate display panel and could also feature a 3.6-inch 120Hz cover display, an upgrade from the 1.5-inch OLED cover display found on the Razr 40.

The Moto Razr 50 is speculated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor and could be paired with 6GB of RAM. It is expected that the phone could come with a 3,950mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Moto Razr 50 Ultra, has a 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED inner display, and a 3.6-inch cover display, both supporting 120Hz refresh rate. The Moto Razr 50 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage.