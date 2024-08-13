Latest leak reveals Tensor A1 chip inside Pixel Buds Pro 2 may help double the ANC strength

It seems like the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, alleged to debut in just a few hours, will supposedly be powered by the first Tensor audio chipset. According to tipster MysteryLupin on social media platform X, the Tensor A1 chip could purportedly power the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Notably, the Tensor A1 chipset is also rumored to double the ANC (Active Noise Cancelation) strength on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. ANC strength was a common complaint of the first Pixel Buds Pro users. It will be interesting to see how the Tensor A1 chipset could help achieve this. There is no clarity on what benefits the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will gain from using the Tensor A1 chip.

The leak also mentions that the earbuds will "seamlessly connect with your Pixel (Watch, Tablet, Phone)," which could be the Fast Pair feature that debuted with the previous Pixel Buds Pro. The battery life on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is tipped to be much lower than its predecessor.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

- Conversation Detection

- Tensor A1 chip powers twice the Active Noise Cancellation

- Seamlessly connect with your Pixel (Watch, Tablet, Phone)

- 30 hours of listening time with the case, and 8 hours without pic.twitter.com/d3dR4H2R9B — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) August 12, 2024

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 is said to offer 30 hours of battery life with the case and 8 hours for the earbuds themselves. For comparison, the Pixel Buds Pro offers 11 hours of battery life for the earbuds and 31 hours for the case. However, it remains to be seen whether the battery life mentioned by the tipster is with or without ANC.

Recently, a Reddit user claimed to have received a display unit of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 at their store. Earlier, a leak allegedly revealed the pricing of the upcoming earbuds, suggesting that this year Google could hike the price of the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

All of the details will be made official in a few hours and you can watch the event live by heading over to this direct Made By Google YouTube video link.