Samsung Galaxy S24 FE US variant's FCC certifications reveals live photo and dimensions

It is rumored that Samsung still has a few devices left for launch this year. Reports suggest that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series, the Galaxy Z Foldd6 Special Edition and the Galaxy S24 FE later this year.

While the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition will supposedly launch only in China and South Korea, the Galaxy S24 FE is to be released globally. The upcoming FE (Fan Edition) device recently appeared on Bluetooth SIG and the Indian BIS certification website, hinting at an imminent launch.

Cut to now, the US variant of the Galaxy S24 FE has appeared on the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) website, revealing the device's dimensions and including a live photo. As spotted by folks at MySmartPrice, the FCC certification reveals that the Galaxy S24 FE carries model number SM-S721U for the US model, which corresponds to the model number spotted on Geekbench.

Gallery: Galaxy S24 FE US variant FCC

According to the FCC listing, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be equipped with Wi-Fi 6E (2.4GHz and 5GHz), NFC, Bluetooth, 5G, LTE, GSM, and more. It is also listed that the phone could come with wireless charging support and offer reverse wireless charging up to 9W. The FCC has demonstrated the reverse wireless charging feature using smartwatches and earbuds.

There is also one live image of the device, which shows it undergoing testing. Although the image doesn't reveal much, a flat display with rounded corners is visible. The certification indicates that the Galaxy S24 FE could measure 162x77.3 mm (height x width). Unfortunately, the thickness of the device isn't mentioned.

It is rumored that the phone could be powered by the Exynos 2400e processor and pack a 6.7-inch OLED 120Hz OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. Under the hood, the device could feature a 4,565mAh battery with fast charging support.

The Galaxy S24 FE, slated to debut in October, could arrive in five color options: graphite, blue, silver/white, green, and yellow. It will run Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 out of the box and include multiple Galaxy AI features such as Portrait Studio, Circle to Search, Live Translate, Sketch to Image, and more.