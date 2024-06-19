This is how much the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra might cost you

Motorola has officially announced that it will refresh its Moto Razr lineup on June 25. The company is expected to update the lineup with the new Motorola Razr 50 and the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra clamshell foldables.

While previous leaks have already revealed important details about both the upcoming devices, pricing was something that was kept under wraps. Although a previous leak hinted that the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could cost €1,200 (roughly $1292) in Europe for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, however, there was no clarity about the pricing of the standard Motorola Razr 50.

Now, according to YTECHB, the Motorola Razr 50 and the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra were both spotted on European websites, and the listing also reveals the pricing of both foldables. As per the report, the Motorola Razr 50 is expected to cost you €899 (roughly $965) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model, whereas the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra may cost you €1,199 (roughly $1,287) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option.

image via YTECHB

The leak suggests that Motorola has kept the same pricing as its previous foldables in Europe. If Motorola keeps the same prices in the US, then the Motorola Razr 50 (known as Moto Razr 2024 in the US) could be available at $699 and the Razr 50 Ultra (known as Moto Razr Plus 2024) for $999.

However, keep in mind that these could be placeholder values too.

image via YTECHB

The leaks also give us a glimpse of the different color options that you can expect Motorola to debut with the Moto Razr 50 and the Moto Razr 50 Ultra. The standard Moto Razr 50 is listed in orange, gray, and sand, while the Moto Razr 50 Ultra is listed in green, blue, and peach options. Notably, the blue and orange colors were shown off in the official date reveal teaser as well.