Leaked Motorola Razr 50 Ultra video shows off the telephoto camera and AI features

image via MysteryLupin

Motorola has officially announced that it will launch the next-gen clamshell foldable, the Motorola Razr 50 and the Razr 50 Ultra, on June 25 in the US, and it is also expected to debut on the same date in China as well. In the US, the Motorola Razr 50 will launch as the Moto Razr 2024, while the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will launch as the Moto Razr+ 2024.

Recently, a leak surfaced on the internet that not only revealed the price but also revealed some important specifications of the Motorola Razr 2024 duo. The report suggests that the Motorola Razr 2024 would cost €899 (roughly $965) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model, whereas the Motorola Razr+ 2024 may cost you €1,199 (roughly $1,287) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option.

Now, ahead of their expected debut, tipster MysteryLupin on X has shared a video that showcases the Moto Razr+ 2024 from all angles and also gives us a peek at the telephoto camera as well as some AI powers that the phone is expected to pack.

The leaked video shows off the cover display of the Moto Razr+ 2024, which has slightly slimmer bezels compared to the Moto Razr+ 2023. The video mentions improved water resistance by mentioning "underwater protection," and the disclaimer at the bottom of the video reads IPX8 rating. The previous model came with IP52 dust and water resistance.

flip the script pic.twitter.com/MBI8YQj229 — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) June 19, 2024

So, this year, immersing the phone in water for some time won't be an issue. The touted IPX8 rating for the Moto Razr+ 2024 also matches Samsung's rating for its foldables.

The leaked video of the Moto Razr+ 2024 then goes into the camera and reveals that one of the dual-camera setups will offer telephoto zoom. Notably, its predecessor also had a dual-camera setup, but it packed a wide and ultrawide camera setup. It remains to be seen how Moto Razr fans would react to missing out on the ultrawide camera.

And of course, in 2024, how can Motorola keep AI away from its phones? The leaked video also mentions AI and touts the cameras on the Moto Razr+ 2024 to be AI-powered. The device also includes Moto AI, which was there in the international versions of the previous Moto Razr models, but it is a first in the US.