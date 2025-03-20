The Last of Us Part II Remastered PC system requirements and exclusive features announced

Naughty Dog, Nixxes Software, and Iron Galaxy are soon bringing The Last of Us Part II Remastered to PC, and today, a blog post went up with details on what kind of hardware it will require as well as details on some exclusive graphics features this version will include.

The newly revealed system requirements come in four flavors:

Preset Settings Resolution & FPS CPU GPU RAM OS Storage Low 720P @ 30 FPS Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 5500XT 16 GB Windows 10/11 Version 1909 or Newer 150 GB SSD Medium 1080P @ 60 FPS Intel Core i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 16 GB Windows 10/11 Version 1909 or Newer 150 GB SSD High 1440P @ 60 FPS Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 16 GB Windows 10/11 Version 1909 or Newer 150 GB SSD Very High 4K @ 60 FPS Intel Core i7-11700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 / AMD Radeon RX 7900XT 32 GB Windows 10/11 Version 1909 or Newer 150 GB SSD

"The PC version of The Last of Us Part II Remastered brings with it all the improvements and new features added in the PlayStation 5 version released in 2024, such as the roguelike survival mode No Return, Guitar Free Play, and hours of developer commentary," says Naughty Dog. "And in partnership with our friends at Nixxes Software and Iron Galaxy, Part II Remastered has been brought to PC with plenty of PC-centric quality-of-life features that further bring the snow-covered mountains of Jackson, Wyoming, and the rainswept streets of Seattle, Washington to beautiful life."

Support for Nvidia DLSS 3 as well as its Frame Generation component has been confirmed, alongside day-one support for AMD FSR 3.1 and FSR 4, again with frame generation. Speaking of technologies, support for DirectStorage, ultrawide monitors, DualSense controllers with haptic feedback has also been confirmed for the Sony title.

Sony also confirmed The Last of Us Part I’s Bill and Marlene as new playable characters for No Return, as well as four more maps for the mode. The new content will also arrive to PlayStation 5 players the same day as PC.

As Sony pulled back the hard stance on needing a PlayStation account for its games, The Last of Us Part II Remastered will only have a login as an optional operation. Signing in will give players some goodies though, including access to the PlayStation overlay, PSN Trophies, and a jacket for Ellie straight from Naughty Dog's next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is launching on Steam and Epic Games Store on April 3. Don't forget that Days Gone Remastered is also launching in April across PC and PlayStation 5.