Firefox 130 is out with improved translation, new 'Firefox Labs' settings section and more

Today, Mozilla released Firefox 130 for all users in the Release channel. This is a relatively minor update with a few additions, such as the ability to translate portions of text on a page, a new settings section where you can check out experimental features, a bunch of new localization, a fix for copy-paste issues in context menus, and more.

New features in Firefox 130 include the following:

Version 130.0, first offered to Release channel users on September 3, 2024 Firefox now allows translating selected text portions to different languages after a full-page translation. Firefox now offers an easy way to try experimental features with a new Firefox Labs page in Settings. AI Chatbot feature lets you add the chatbot of your choice to the sidebar, for quick access as you browse.

Picture-in-Picture auto-open experiment enables PiP on active videos when switching tabs. Overscroll animations are now enabled as the default behavior for scrollable areas on Linux.

Here are other changes and fixes in Firefox 130:

Various security fixes.

Fixed an issue where Copy and Paste context menu items intermittently were not enabled when expected.

The following languages are now supported by Firefox translation: Catalan Croatian Czech Danish Indonesian Latvian Lithuanian Romanian Serbian Slovak Vietnamese

WebCryptoAPI now supports Curve25519 primitives (Ed25519 signatures and X25519 key generation).

Enabled the Web Codecs API on desktop platforms, allowing low-level access to audio and video encoders and decoders.

As usual, Mozilla has separate pages for Developer Information and Enterprise Release notes.

You can download Firefox 130 from the official website. The browser is also available in the Microsoft Store on systems with Windows 10 and 11. If it is already installed, go To Menu > Help > About Firefox to force-update the browser to the latest version.

Full release notes for Firefox 130 are available here.