Next Windows 11 feature update reportedly lands in less than a month, and it's not 24H2

Microsoft's release of features on Windows 11 is starkly different from that in Windows 10. The company now delivers a gradual rollout every few months. The updates are internally known as "Moments" and this is also what the general fans and enthusiasts of the OS refer to them as. Microsoft delivered the last Moment update back in September of 2023 when it released Moment 4 for Windows 11 22H2.

While Version 22H2 had multiple Moment updates, Windows 11 23H2 will reportedly however have only such feature update with Moment 5, and according to a report by Windows Central, the feature update lands later this month on February 27.

Windows 11 23H2 in itself was not a major update over what we had with 22H2 and it was mostly built atop the earlier Windows version. Users only needed to download and install it via an Enablement Package (EKB5027397).

And it also looks like it is going to be a similar affair with Moment 5 as well. Users should not be expecting to see many new features with Moment 5. You can learn a bit more about these changes in this article.

You can instead expect a lot more oomph from the next major feature update which is expected to be in the form of version 24H2 and is purportedly arriving to the general public in September 2024.

The tidbits and traces of Windows 11 24H2 began to surface towards the very end of last year, first inside a DMSA Group Policy and we also had a reaffirmation of it again very recently on official Microsoft documentation.

Interestingly enough, there appears to be another major Windows update in the works that is set to arrive sometime in the middle of the year as per Qualcomm. However, at the moment, it is not quite confirmed what that will be as none of the rumored release dates for either Windows 11 24H2 or Windows 11 23H2 Moment 5 seem to align with it.