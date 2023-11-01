Microsoft details KB5027397 that's needed for Windows 11 23H2 update atop KB5031455

Microsoft has been working to make sure the software and hardware side of things are in tandem when it comes to the upcoming Windows 11 version 23H2 feature update.

The tech giant, towards the end of September, announced the WHCP certification for the feature update. This is to ensure that the system requirements are validated. In case you were not aware, the tech giant reassured users that there would be no change in "device compatibility" between 22H2 and 23H2. Aside from that, Microsoft also made improvements to Microsoft 365 testing. Following those, Microsoft also released an updated Windows Driver Kit (WDK) for 23H2 to help develop "high-quality" drivers for the 2023 Windows 11 update.

And we knew the release was not too far off as ISO download links were spotted about a week ago; which is why it comes as little surprise that Microsoft released the feature update earlier today.

Previously, the Redmond company had already confirmed that 23H2 would be based entirely on 22H2 and it could be enabled via an enablement package (EKB). As such, Microsoft has published a support article explaining how to get the EKB (KB5027397) now that the feature update is available publicly.

It writes:

Windows 11, versions 22H2 and 23H2 share a common core operating system with an identical set of system files. Therefore, the new features in Windows 11, version 23H2 are included in the latest monthly quality update for Windows 11, version 22H2 but are in an inactive and dormant state. These new features will remain dormant until they are turned on through the “enablement package,” a small, quick-to-install “master switch” that activates the Windows 11, version 23H2 features. The enablement package is a great option for installing a scoped feature update like Windows 11, version 23H2 as it enables an update from version 22H2 to version 23H2 with a single restart, reducing update downtime. This enables devices to take advantage of new features now. For version 22H2 devices that receive updates directly from Windows Update, devices automatically get the enablement package by installing the feature update to Windows 11, version 23H2.

Hence, the enablement package will be installed automatically via Windows Update though users must ensure they have the previous update (KB5031455) on their devices.