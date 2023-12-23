Windows 11 Moment 5 is allegedly coming February 2024

Microsoft is rumored to release the next-gen Windows client somewhere in the second half of 2024, with a big focus on AI-powered experience. Despite that, the company has at least one more "Moment" update in store for Windows 11. According to a new report, it is coming soon, as early as February 2025.

Unlike the big 23H2 update released on October 31 and some of the previous "Moment" updates, the next feature drop for Windows 11 will not bring many new features or groundbreaking changes. You can expect a few minor additions, polishes, and changes to make the operating system compliant with the Digital Markets Act.

The Windows 11 "Moment 5" update will introduce widgets improvements, such as the long-promised option to hide the newsfeed. There will be accessibility and sharing improvements, new features for the Windows 365 integration, and updates for inbox apps (a character counter for Notepad, a new section for the Microsoft Store, etc). As for those living in the European Union, Moment 5 will let them uninstall Microsoft Edge with just a few clicks.

It is worth noting that there is no need to wait for the "Moment 5" update to get some of its best parts. You can already install the updated Widgets Board with the ability to turn off the news. Also, there is a method to uninstall Microsoft Edge even if you live outside the European Union. In addition, you can enroll your computer into the Windows Insider Program (the more stable Beta Channel will do) to try the upcoming changes before they become available to all Windows 11 users.

Since the report is unconfirmed, take the information with a grain of salt (even officially announced plans can change). As usual, we will prepare a detailed look into the upcoming "Moment 5" update, even though it is not expected to feature a wide variety of changes.

Source: Windows Central