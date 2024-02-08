Microsoft fixes the jumping desktop icons bug in Windows 11, but not in Windows 10

Microsoft has issued a server-side update for Windows 11 version 23H2 to resolve an odd bug causing desktop icons to jump across monitors on systems with more than one display when using Copilot. The company considered the bug severe enough to apply a "compatibility hold," which prevented users from upgrading to Windows 11 version 23H2 or getting Copilot for Windows.

According to a post in the official documentation, the server-side update is available for computers with Windows 11 version 23H2 and the latest cumulative updates, which Microsoft released on January 9, 2024 (KB5034123, build number 22631.3007). Microsoft lifted the compatibility hold on February 7, which means eligible users with Windows 10 and older Windows 11 versions should now be able to update to Windows 11 version 23H2.

It is also worth noting that it might take up to 48 hours before the update propagates to affected systems. Therefore, if your multi-monitor computer still cannot find Windows 11 version 23H2, give it a few more hours and try again.

Interestingly, the fix is not available for Windows 10 users. Microsoft says it is still working on a resolution for Windows 10 version 22H2 and will provide an update in an upcoming release." Meanwhile, Copilot for Windows 10 on devices with more than one monitor might not be available.

Microsoft also highlights that the problem with jumping icons is only observed when using Copilot on computers with more than one display. If you are a happy single-monitor Windows consumer, Copilot and Windows 11 version 23H2 should be available for you without any issues or compatibility holds.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently resolved a problem with Windows 11 failing to connect to specific Wi-Fi networks. The December 2023 Patch Tuesday updates broke 802.1x authentication in enterprise, education, and public Wi-Fi networks. The company fixed the bug in last month's cumulative updates.