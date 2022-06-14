Nothing drops the first behind-the-scenes video of the Phone (1) launch

Another day, another Nothing Phone (1) leak, but this time it wouldn't be appropriate to label it as a leak since Nothing itself has revealed the information. Today, the Carl Pei-led company has dropped its first teaser, or should we say the behind-the-scenes video of the Phone (1) launch.

The video shows some parts from the beginning of Nothing’s existence to how the company ended up making a phone. It talks briefly about the preparation behind the Phone (1) launch, but more importantly, the handset itself shows up quite often in the over 15 minutes long video. Unsurprisingly, its appearance was blurred out — understandable but disappointing at the same time.

If you aren’t too excited about Nothing and its products, you’d probably want to watch it in fast-forward mode. However, in the last couple of minutes of the video is where you get the surprise. To be precise, 14:47 is the timestamp that you’re looking for if you want to get a sneak peek of the new handset. The portion of the video shows Carl Pei talking to someone over what appears to be his Phone (1). Unfortunately, it shows only the back of the device.

This is not the first time Nothing has revealed a sneak peek of its upcoming handset. The company’s official Twitter account has posted some images showing the top-most portion of the device. Carl Pei also posted the same images on his Twitter handle.

From what we have seen so far from the details the company posted on its social media accounts, the much-hyped Phone (1) will feature a flat edge reminiscent of the new iPhone 13 models. However, the shape of the camera bump isn’t exactly clear, so we have to wait a bit, maybe until the official launch, to get a 360-degree view of the product.

As for the release date, Nothing will hold a "Return to Instinct" event to launch the much-awaited Phone (1) on July 12, 16:00 BST (20:30 IST/ 8:00 PT).