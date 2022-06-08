Nothing's Phone (1) official launch date revealed

A couple of days ago, Nothing hinted that it might reveal some information with regard to Phone (1) official launch this week. Well, the company hasn't disappointed us at all. Nothing has officially confirmed through its Twitter account that it has plans to hold "Return to Instinct" event to launch the much-hyped Phone (1).

The "Return to Instinct" event will be held on July 12, 16:00 BST (20:30 IST/ 8:00 PT). You don't have to remember the date if you add the event to your calendar. Also, Nothing will notify you about the launch date if you enter your email address on its event page.

OnePlus' Carl Pei left the company to start Nothing. It instantly became a talking point not only because of the name but also because of some tall claims Pei made while talking about its new Phone (1). In a previous interview, Pei said that Phone (1) is about competing with Apple's hardware and ecosystem offerings rather than being just another challenger in the saturated Android market.

The "Return to extinct" event page has the following written on it:

Undo. Unfollow. And unlearn everything the industry has taught you. It changes now. With phone (1).

A recap of what's officially out there:

- Recycled aluminum mid-frame ♻️

- Transparent back 🪟

- Wireless charging 🔋

- @Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 🐉

- Bonus: no chin 📐

- Announcement date coming (very) soon⏱️ — Nothing (@nothing) May 30, 2022

Nothing seems to be on a mission to change users' perceptions of smartphones. It may be wanting to set new rules, much like OnePlus did with its products back in the day. Nevertheless, time will tell if it manages to deliver on what it's claiming.