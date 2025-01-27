Amidst the fanfare surrounding the recently launched Galaxy S25 series, Nothing has dropped a new teaser on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The teaser indicates that a new Nothing phone is all set to debut on March 4, 10:00 GMT (5 AM EST, 4 AM CST, 3 AM MST, 2 AM PST, 3:30 PM IST). The phone is highly anticipated to be the Phone (3), the successor to the Phone (2), which was launched back in 2023.

The teaser, titled "Power in Perspective," offers a glimpse of what could be the triple-camera setup of the upcoming phone. If true, then a new telephoto camera could join the wide and ultrawide cameras—marking a first for a Nothing phone.

Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT. pic.twitter.com/D10WiYwov0 — Nothing (@nothing) January 27, 2025

A few days ago, Nothing posted a series of images titled "WIP" meaning "Work In Progress," suggesting a new phone was in the works.

Last year in November, a new Nothing phone was spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The phone, with model number A059, scored 1,149 on the single-core and 2,813 on the multi-core performance test. At the time, it was anticipated to be the Nothing Phone (3).

While the official teaser doesn't reveal anything explicitly, prominent leaker Max Jambor did subtly suggest that it could be the Phone (3) and also shared a launch event invite on March 4 in Barcelona, Spain. However, some whispers in the comments section suggest that the new Nothing phone could instead be the Phone (3a).

It remains to be seen which phone Nothing will launch and what new features the phone will be bundled with. It is speculated that Nothing will tap into the AI bandwagon and introduce a host of AI features with the upcoming model.