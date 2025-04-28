Nothing launches its slimmest and lightest smartphone, CMF Phone 2 Pro

The London-based Nothing has launched a new smartphone under its budget-focused sub-brand, CMF Phone 2 Pro. A highlight of the new device is that it's the slimmest and lightest smartphone from Nothing to date.

CMF Phone 2 Pro weighs 185 grams, and at 7.8mm, it's about 5% thinner than its predecessor, CMF Phone 1. The device comes packed with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, 6.77” 1080 x 2392 flexible AMOLED 120Hz display (3000 nits peak), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Under-display optical fingerprint, 5W reverse wired charging, Accessory Point, and IP54 water and dust resistance.

Nothing claims that the 5,000 mAh battery on the CMF Phone 2 Pro can play 22 hours of YouTube, 10 hours of BGMI, or 47 hours of voice calls. The device supports 33W fast charging, and its battery capacity will stay above 90% after 1200 charging cycles.

In the camera department, CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 50MP main camera, a 50MP Telephoto camera, an 8MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP front camera for selfies. Nothing said that the device has the largest camera sensor in its segment, capable of capturing 64% more light than the CMF Phone 1.

Available in White, Black, Orange, and Light Green color options, the CMF Phone 2 Pro builds on the minimalist modular design introduced with the Phone 1, featuring stainless steel screws. The device comes with three new modular accessories: a Universal Cover, a Wallet/Stand, and interchangeable lenses (Fisheye and Macro). These are available in limited quality in the EU and UK regions, through Nothing's website.

Other than that, CMF Phone 2 Pro also brings the new Essential Key to the sub-brand. It's a dedicated button that debuted on the Nothing Phone (3a) series earlier this year, allowing users to quickly record voice memos, take screenshots, and save notes. It also acts as the shortcut button to the AI-powered hub called Essential Space.

Being a budget-focused device, CMF Phone 2 Pro starts at £219 / ₹18,999 / €259 ($295 approx.) for the 8GB/128GB variant, and the 8GB/256GB variant costs $279 / £249 / ₹20,999 / €289. Its pre-orders have started, and the open sales will begin on May 6. People in the US can only buy the 8GB/256GB variant through the beta program.