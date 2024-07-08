When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Nothing's sub-brand CMF launches its first smartphone, Phone 1

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

After teasing the smartphone for about two weeks, CMF by Nothing has finally launched its first smartphone. The Android-powered device called Phone 1 draws the naming scheme from its parent company.

The device was unveiled today during Nothing's Community Update live stream and the company has arranged special experiences at its physical store in London and Lulu Mall in Bengaluru, India. It's available for pre-orders through CMF's website and the open sale will start on July 12, the smartphone-maker announced.

Here are the specifications of CMF Phone 1:

Specification Details
Dimensions 164 x 77 x 8 mm
Weight: 197g
Display

6.67” Super AMOLED LTPS
1080 x 2400 with 395 ppi
120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness
Under-display optical fingerprint
SoC

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G, Octa-core (4nm)
Storage/RAM 8GB +128GB, 8GB + 256GB
Expandable up to 2TB
Software Nothing OS 2.6 (Android 14)
2 years of software updates
3 years of security updates
Camera Rear: Sony 50MP, f/1.8, Portrait Sensor
Front: 16MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi Direct
GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
Dual-SIM, Gigabit 5G Dual Mode
Battery

5000 mAh with 33W charging
5W reverse wired charging (Wireless Charging: No)
Others IP52 Water Resistance
Interchangeable back cover
Accessory Point with removable cover

A unique selling point of the CMF Phone 1 is its design inspired by a "matte Lamborghini," which comes with an interchangeable back cover. You can unscrew the back cover to replace it with different colors or accessories such as a card case ($25).

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

On top of that, there is a removable circular part called the Accessory Point, which you can use to install accessories such as a kickstand ($25) or lanyard ($25). Note that the smartphone doesn't support wireless charging and isn't fitted with an NFC chip.

The 128GB budget smartphone from CMF comes with a price tag of $199/£209/€239/INR15,999 and its 256GB version costs £239/€269/INR 17,999. Meanwhile, an additional case for CMF Phone 1 will cost you $35.

