Nothing launches Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro with a new physical button

After all the speculations, rumors, and mistakes, Nothing has finally launched its newest smartphones: Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. The latest mid-range lineup carries the legacy of its predecessors, featuring a transparent back design with Glyph LED lights.

Phone (3a) has a horizontal pill-shaped camera module placed in the upper half of the device. Meanwhile, those on its pricier sibling come in different shapes and sizes. The triple-camera setup on the Phone (3a) Pro comprises a 50MP Shake-free camera, a 50MP Periscope Camera, and an 8MP Ultrawide camera.

On the Phone (3a), there is a 50MP OIS main camera, a 50 MP Telephoto camera, and an 8MP Ultrawide camera. The periscope camera on the Pro offers a zoom of up to 60x compared to the 30x offered by the telephoto lens on the Phone (3a). For selfies, there is a 50MP front camera with 4K30 video support on the Phone (3a) Pro and a 32MP camera on the Phone (3a).

Both smartphones draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 mobile platform. It's coupled with up to 20GB RAM Booster, 6.77” 120Hz AMOLED displays, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, IP64, 7.5W reverse wireless charging, and more. There's also eSIM support on Phone (3a) Pro.

Their 5,000 mAh battery can be charged from zero to 50% in 19 minutes with a 50W fast charger. A full charge can let you stream YouTube for 26 hours, the company claims, or use the device for about two days.

Nothing says that the Phone (3a) series is 92% better at handling AI workloads, has a 33% faster CPU, and has 11% better graphics than the Phone (2a). Its larger 4,500 mm² vapor chamber reduces temperature by 23% compared to Phone (2a).

The devices are shipped with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1 and will offer three years of Android updates and six years of security patches. Speaking of color options, Phone (3a) is available in Black, White, and Blue and Phone (3a) Pro comes in Grey and Black.

You can pre-order Phone (3a) from March 4 and Phone (3a) Pro from March 11. The company is offering the following configurations:

Configuration Phone (3a) Phone (3a) Pro 8GB/128GB £329 / €329 / ₹24,999 ₹29,999 8GB/256GB ₹26,999 ₹31,999 12GB/256GB £379 / $379 / €379 £449 / $459 / €459 / ₹33,999

The company said open sales will start on March 11 for Phone (3a) and March 25 for Phone (3a) Pro. Buyers in the US can only get the Phone (3a) series through the company's beta program.

Apart from that, Nothing is offering early access to Essential Space for those who buy the new devices. It's an AI-powered hub where you can jot down notes and ideas, accessible through a new button on the right side of the device called Essential Key. You can press it to capture and send content to Essential Space, long-press it to record a voice note, and double-tap it to access saved content.