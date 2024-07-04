When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

CMF by Nothing's upcoming smartwatch will have interchangeable bezels

Neowin · with 0 comments

CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2

Nothing's budget consumer tech brand CMF has been teasing its upcoming product lineup for over a week. One among the pack will be the new smartwatch called Watch Pro 2, designed to level up customization by offering interchangeable bezels.

The company revealed the new hardware in its latest post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). There is no information on what bezel colors and designs will be available for swapping.

Watch Pro 2 is the successor to last year's Watch Pro and the device is seeing a major hardware shift by switching from a rectangular to a circular design. According to the previous updates shared by the company, Watch Pro 2 will feature "a sleek round bezel and aluminium alloy body for a refined finish."

CMF also teased several watch faces for Watch Pro 2, adding that you'll be able to personalize them as per your needs. The ability to customize watch faces is already available on the last year's Watch Pro.

CMF By Nothing will launch the Watch Pro 2 at its event in India on July 8 (2 pm IST / 5 am ET / 2 am PT). The sub-brand will also launch its first smartphone Phone 1, bringing a fresh design with a dial and several screws at the back which can be removed to attach accessories such as a kickstand, lanyard, and wallet holder.

Report a problem with article
The AOPEN by Acer 34HC5CU S3bmiiphx
Next Article

AOPEN by Acer is a 34-inch curved gaming monitor and it's just $234.89 now

The OpenAI logo
Previous Article

NYT: Hacker stole details about OpenAI's AI tech, but the company kept it quiet

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment