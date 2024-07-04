CMF by Nothing's upcoming smartwatch will have interchangeable bezels

Nothing's budget consumer tech brand CMF has been teasing its upcoming product lineup for over a week. One among the pack will be the new smartwatch called Watch Pro 2, designed to level up customization by offering interchangeable bezels.

The company revealed the new hardware in its latest post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). There is no information on what bezel colors and designs will be available for swapping.

Switching gears.



Watch Pro 2, featuring interchangeable bezels, is dropping soon.

Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/XcfbEMFtAB — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) July 4, 2024

Watch Pro 2 is the successor to last year's Watch Pro and the device is seeing a major hardware shift by switching from a rectangular to a circular design. According to the previous updates shared by the company, Watch Pro 2 will feature "a sleek round bezel and aluminium alloy body for a refined finish."

A wonderful all-rounder.

With a sleek round bezel and aluminium alloy body for a refined finish.

Watch Pro 2 is coming on 8 July. pic.twitter.com/mHjg9fGFrN — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 25, 2024

CMF also teased several watch faces for Watch Pro 2, adding that you'll be able to personalize them as per your needs. The ability to customize watch faces is already available on the last year's Watch Pro.

Customisable in function and design. Watch Pro 2 allows you to build watch faces that suit your daily needs.



Watch Pro 2. Coming 8 July. pic.twitter.com/GmEv8CgHqy — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 28, 2024

CMF By Nothing will launch the Watch Pro 2 at its event in India on July 8 (2 pm IST / 5 am ET / 2 am PT). The sub-brand will also launch its first smartphone Phone 1, bringing a fresh design with a dial and several screws at the back which can be removed to attach accessories such as a kickstand, lanyard, and wallet holder.