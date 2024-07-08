CMF by Nothing launches $69 Watch Pro 2 and $59 Buds Pro 2

London-based consumer tech company Nothing hosted its Community Update livestream today and announced a trio of new hardware products under its sub-brand CMF. In addition to its first smartphone Phone 1, the second generation of CMF's wireless earbuds and smartwatch have also arrived.

When it comes to wireless earbuds, the carrying case doesn't have much active use other than for pairing and charging. CMF's Buds Pro 2 put it to some more work by adding a new Smart Dial that you can use to change the volume and manage playback.

You can use the Smart Dial to control noise cancellation, activate voice assistant, mute microphone, and switch to low-lag mode. The dial is deactivated by default but you can set it up using the Nothing X app.

CMF Buds Pro 2 are priced at £59/€59/$59/INR 4,299 respectively. The earbuds claim to deliver a total battery life of up to 43 hours (11 hours for the earbuds) and offer various features such as IP55 water and dust resistance, dual connection, 50 dB active noise cancellation, ear-fit test, in-ear detection, spatial audio effects, and more.

Under the hood, the earbuds are fitted with an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm tweeter to deliver an improved bass experience, according to the company. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 and can be easily paired with devices using Google and Microsoft's fast paring technologies.

On the other hand, CMF Watch Pro has had a major design shift, moving away from last year's boxy look to a circular one. A highlight of the new smartwatch is you can customize it using different interchangeable bezels and straps. It has a 1.32-inch AMOLED display (466x466, 620 nits brightness) with support for auto-brightness, over 100 watch faces, and 120 sports modes.

CMF claims that the 305mAh battery on Watch Pro 2 can deliver a backup of about 11 days on typical use and about 45 days in power-saving mode. Under the hood, the device comes with Bluetooth 5.3, an in-built speaker, IP68 water resistance, GPS, heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, microphone, and more.

The smartwatch comes with a price tag of £69/€69/$69/INR4,999, meanwhile, the bezel and strap set will be available for $19. It requires the CMF Watch app to run on a smartphone with iOS 13 and Android 8.0 or later software.