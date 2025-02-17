Nvidia 5070 Ti performs better than alleged AMD 9070 XT in leaked benchmark

Nvidia's RTX 5000 series desktop GPUs have been a disappointment so far. Barring the impressive DLSS 4 feature, the new Blackwell graphics cards from Team Green have not been all that impressive in terms of performance as Nvidia has failed to replicate the generational uplift it managed in its previous generations like on Maxwell, Pascal, Turing, and Ada Lovelace, despite the tall claims from the company in the initial CES presentation.

And performance has not even been the worst aspect of this launch. The melting and burning power connector fiasco is back with reports from users as well as reviewers who are experiencing issues and problems with the new connector on the power-hungry RTX 5090, at least in the case of third-party cables.

So, while the community can overlook the performance aspects of the 5090 and 5080, especially considering there is no direct AMD competitor this time, the safety concerns are still too high, and that is expected given that early adopters are having to pay extremely high prices well above the MSRPs.

However, the upcoming RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti GPUs will be facing off against AMD's 9070 XT and 9070, and as such, this segment could see some much-needed price wars. Nvidia has already confirmed the availability dates for the 5070 Ti and the 5070. The former will be out in a few days on February 20 and the latter next month on the 6th.

AMD's RX 9070 series cards are also arriving around the same time on February 28, and thus, it will be head-on and likely affect the pricing of the Radeon cards, given that we are expecting performance in the same ballpark. Speaking of performance, the 3DMark benchmarks for RTX 5070 Ti have leaked courtesy of VideoCardz.

If you recall, we already have a glimpse of the performance of the alleged 9070 XT from a previous leak, so we compiled the results to see how the 9070 XT and 5070 Ti tallied up.

As you can see in the above chart, the RTX 5070 Ti easily outperforms the supposed 9070 XT in Speed Way, which is a 1440p ray tracing test, though this is expected given how Nvidia is quite a bit ahead of AMD in this department.

Meanwhile, in 4K DirectX 12, rasterization performance measured using Time Spy Extreme, the 5070 Ti is not quite as fast as the 9070 XT. A Steel Nomad comparison would have been more accurate since it is more modern than Time Spy, but unfortunately, we do not yet have 9070 XT leaked scores for Steel Nomad.

Thus, if these figures hold, then AMD would likely have to price the 9070 XT quite a bit lower than the 5070 Ti. The latter is priced at $749, although we know MSRP does not mean much nowadays. Meanwhile, in comparison to the 4070 Ti SUPER, the 5070 Ti is around 16-17% faster.