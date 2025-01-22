Nvidia 5090 apparently shows huge performance boost vs 4090 in 3DMark benchmarks but hold on

Nvidia RTX 5090 review embargo lifts tomorrow and thus it is fair to say that most reviewers by now likely have a very good idea of how the GPU performs. GPU enthusiast website VideoCardz claims it received information from some of these reviewers about the performance of the RTX 5090 and it has shared some of the alleged figures it has received.

The RTX 5090 is apparently showing a very healthy performance boost vs the RTX 4090 in 3DMark benchmarks. While a bunch of numbers have been shared across both older and newer 3DMark tests, we will mainly focus on the tests which are more modern and are more GPU intense since this is more likely to represent a more accurate representation of the performance.

In Time Spy Extreme which is a 4K DirectX 12 test, the RTX 5090 does 25,485 vs 19,486 of the RTX 4090. Thus, in this test, the upcoming GeForce flagship is ~30.8% faster.

Up next, in Steel Nomad which is also a 4K DirectX12 test like Time Spy Extreme, but with "modern implementations of graphics technologies", the RTX 5090 puts up 14,133 points vs 9,216 of the 4090. Hence, the 5090 shows an enormous ~53.35% gain.

Finally, on Speed Way, which is a 1440p DirectX 12 Ultimate test as it features ray tracing, the 5090 scores 14,383 against the 4090's 10,065, making the former ~43% faster.

Overall, from these benchmarks, it looks like the RTX 5090 could be a massive upgrade for 4090/4080 or 7900 XTX/XT owners, especially considering both the newer tests show excellent performance. However, the report notes that testers are not seeing anywhere close to these big gains in actual games with the overall performance hovering much more around ~20%. VideoCardz writes:

One important note is that, while the data is accurate and confirmed by multiple sources, synthetic benchmarks tend to show greater performance gains than gaming scenarios for RTX 5090. On average, gamers can expect about a 20% performance improvement over the RTX 4090, according to reviewers we spoke with. However, this will vary significantly depending on the game, resolution, and settings.

This is somewhat in line with what an Nvidia official said recently when he admitted that the RTX 5070 is nowhere near 4090 performance without DLSS.

As for why the purported RTX 5090 is not showing gaming performance closer to what the synthetics are getting, one reason could be driver optimization and overhead issues. Another reason could be CPU bottlenecking in the case of games which is far less pronounced in synthetic tests.

Source: VideoCardz