Nvidia 5090 launch just got worse with bricking GPUs, Windows support problems & PCIe issues

Nvidia's RTX 5000 series launch with the 5090 and the 5080 has been pretty bad. The GPUs were massively overhyped by the company at the CES 2025 presentation with ridiculous claims like the $549 RTX 5070 being equivalent to the outgoing flagship, the 4090. As expected that did not pan out as even the RTX 5080 could not match the 4090 and barely managed to beat the 4080 SUPER.

Meanwhile, both the new SKUs, especially the RTX 5090, have been extremely limited in stock. Major retailer Overclockers UK confirmed this on its official X handle and added that restocking could take up to 16 weeks for the RTX 5090 and up to six weeks for the 5080. It stated:

RTX 50 Series Stock Update 31/01/2025 Stock Update RTX 5090 sold out and pre-orders ceased

RTX 5080 sold out and pre-orders ceased Due to incredibly high demand and limited stock, all 50 Series cards sold shortly after launch with some pre-orders taken in restricted quantities. Stock ETAs are as follows: RTX 5090 ETA: 3-16 Weeks

RTX 5080 ETA: 2-6 Weeks If you have not received a dispatch confirmation email, your order is now in a pre-order queue. We are working with our supply chain to fulfil these within the ETAs above, or sooner if possible. As always, anyone who does not wish to wait is welcome to cancel for a full refund. Future Availability We have no plans to take pre-orders for any 50 Series cards until we have greater clarity on availability and have fulfilled the pre-orders we have taken. For up-to-date information, please sign up with stock notification emails of the product you are interested in via the product page, as well as keep an eye on our Discord server and forums to be the first to hear when more stock lands.

And for those who managed to pick up the cards, you may not be out of your troubles as users online are reporting various issues like Windows failing to recognize the GPU, cards bricking, and PCIe 5.0 compatibility problems.

Overclocking guru and YouTuber der8auer EN (YouTube link) already discussed the PCIe 5.0 issues in his launch review. Essentially, the 5090 for some reason does not run properly on Windows, even with the right driver, on PCIe Gen5, but changing the PCIe version to 4.0 in the BIOS seemingly resolves the freezing, black screen, and all sorts of display issues users are encountering on their system.

Besides those, Windows can also fail to recognize the RTX 5090 and this bug is not fixed by changing the PCIe version either.

The RTX 5090D which is a China-only cut-down variant of the 5090 has many users complaining that their cards were bricked after Windows and BIOS failed to recognize the GPU.

Nvidia assured that it did not "expect" power connectors to melt, and so far that has held true. Hopefully, the GeForce RTX 50 series launch does not get any worse than this.

Via: Wccftech