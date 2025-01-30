Nvidia 572.16 driver lands with support for RTX 5090, 5080 GPUs and DLSS 4

Nvidia's brand-new graphics card lineup debuts today with the GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs. To match them, the company has now released the GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 WHQL driver. It touts support for the new hardware, as well as Nvidia's new and improved DLSS 4 upscaler with multi frame generation, as well as optimizations for a couple of new games.

As such, those looking to jump into Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will want to install this driver for optimal performance.

Here are all the technology upgrades this driver brings along, which are mostly for 50 series cards:

DLSS 4 Overrides: Upgrade over 75 games and apps to DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation using a new NVIDIA app feature

RTX Game Updates: Get Game Ready for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, Ray Reconstruction, RTX Mega Geometry, RTX Hair, and Neural Radiance Cache, in new updates for Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™, and Star Wars™ Outlaws

New G-SYNC Compatible Displays: Another 19 gaming displays are now supported

Here are the fixed issues of this driver:

Fixed Gaming Bugs Certain G-SYNC Compatible monitors may display flickering when game FPS drops below 60FPS [5003305]

[G-SYNC] Indiana Jones and the Great Circle may display micro-stutters when Vertical Sync is disabled [5015165]

Improved stability for Ubisoft games using the Snowdrop engine [4914325] Fixed General Bugs [Evernote/QQ/Asus Armoury Crate] displays higher than normal CPU usage [4730911]

Motion blur renders incorrectly in some more cases in Blender Cycles [4912221]

[KeyShot2024] TDR on loading the scene Camera Keyframe Animation [4909719]

Lastly, the known issues are these:

Changing state of "Display GPU Activity Icon in Notification Area" does not take effect until PC is rebooted [4995658]

[VRay 6] Unexpected Low Performance on CUDA Vpath Tests for Blackwell GPUs [4915763]

The Nvidia 572.16 driver is now available for install via Nvidia app and GeForce Experience. Standalone links can be found here. Here are the official release notes (PDF).