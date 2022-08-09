Nvidia 516.94 driver carries support for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Nvidia Game Ready Driver

The Webslinger is almost ready to make his entrance into the PC space, and to provide support, Nvidia has today released a brand-new Game Ready driver for GeForce graphics card users. The 516.94 WHQL driver has "day-0" support for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Madden NFL 23, among other updates.

As a recent PC features announcement by Sony detailed, Spider-Man will land touting ray-tracing support as well as Nvidia DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing), and HBAO+ support. For those with Nvidia graphics cards looking to jump into Peter Parker's shoes on August 12, this is the recommended driver.

At the same time, the August 19-releasing Madden NFL 23, and August 17-starting beta of Super People (with DLSS and Reflex) have received support with this driver too.

Here are the fixed issues in this driver:

  • [Apex Legends] Improves gameplay stability. [3661210]
  • [Red Dead Redemption 2] Performance improvement when using DLSS is lower compared to previous drivers. [3700239]
  • [Overwatch] Game may freeze on launching a match. [3696921]
  • [MSI GE66 Raider 10UG/MSI GE76 Raider 10UH] Windows brightness setting does not work when notebook is in dedicated GPU mode. [3693207] [3693211]
  • [Chivalry 2] Toggling DLSS preset may cause gameplay to shimmer or show black rectangle. [3692024]
  • [Dungeons 3] Game will crash on startup. [3691274]
  • [Destiny 2] Game may randomly freeze after launching game or during gameplay. [3685638]
  • [Prepar3D] Light sources display flashing black boxes. [3684206]
  • [Xbox Application] Windowed G-SYNC engages and cause stutter/ sluggish performance in Xbox app. [3674419]
  • [NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos. [3345965]

The known issues are these:

  • [RTX 30 series] PC monitor may not wake from display sleep when GPU is also connected to an HDMI 2.1 TV, and the TV is powered off. [3645633]
  • Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
  • Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot. [3624218]
  • [DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]
  • Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
  • [RTX 30 series] Lower performance in Minecraft Java Edition. [3702953]
  • External display may not be detected when connected via USB-C on certain Razer notebooks. [3690673]
  • [Forza Horizon 5] Rainbow like artifacts in game after driver update. [3685123]
The 516.94 WHQL Game Ready driver is now available for download through the GeForce Experience app. Standalone installation links can be found below. Here are the release notes.

Desktop GPUs:

Notebook GPUs:

