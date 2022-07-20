Spider-Man Remastered system requirements and PC exclusive features detailed

Sony and Insomniac surprise announced Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC during its June State of Play, and while details about the port were slim then, the floodgates have opened. In a blog post, Insomniac today revealed what fresh features the game will include on PC as well as the all-important system requirements for a smooth experience.

"Our goal was to make this game a visual stunner on the PC platform and that meant opening up extensive configurability to PC users with varying hardware, as well as introducing some new techniques and tools to push things even further," said core technology director at Insomniac Mike Fitzgerald.

Ray-traced reflections with multiple levels of detail, multi-screen and ultrawide screen support, NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) support, in addition to a large number of graphics quality options for tweaking will all be available for PC players.

The Minimum, Recommended, Very High, as well as the "Amazing" and "Ultimate" Ray Tracing system requirement fields can be seen in the image below, which paints a rather optimized picture for this web-slinging adventure:

In addition to mouse and keyboard, the game will ship with support for multiple peripherals including the PlayStation DualSense controller, bringing official support for the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback features. Cloud saves and achievements will be present across Steam and Epic stores as well.

Insomniac also has rewards for pre-ordering players in the form of an item pack containing early unlocks for three early Spider-Man suits, a Spider-Drone gadget, as well as five additional skill points from the start.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered launches August 12 on PC, and pre-orders are now live on both Steam and the Epic Games Store with a $59.99 price tag.