Sony announces Spider-Man Remastered for PC during State of Play

Sony is bringing its hugely successful Spider-Man game to PC. The massive surprise announcement arrived during its latest State of Play presentation. Catch the short trailer with PC footage above. It's not just the original 2018 game either, as it's the complete Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered package that's going multiplatform.

Both Peter Parker's adventure in the original Marvel's Spider-Man as well as 'The City That Never Sleeps' DLC featuring three additional story chapters that take place following the events of the original game are included in the package. Meanwhile, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming a little later to the platform.

Here's how Insomniac sets the stage for their Spider-Man:

Play as an experienced Peter Parker, fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. At the same time, Peter’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders.

Quite interestingly, Nixxes Software is the main studio behind the port. Sony acquired the PC porting specialist studio just last year. Sony also revealed recently it is expecting a massive revenue spike from PC sales in the coming financial year, and Spider-Man is sure to deliver on that target.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered comes out on PC on August 12, 2022. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is dropping sometime in fall 2022. Exact stores have not been revealed just yet, but judging from previous ports, Steam and Epic Games Store releases are highly likely.

UPDATE: Added Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales release information.