Nvidia 528.49 driver fixes ReBAR bug, Discord issue, adds RTX 4090, 4080 mobile support

Nvidia has released today its newest GeForce driver for Windows. As with most of its drivers, the latest drivers are WHQL signed. The new release fixes bugs related to Resizeble BAR (ReBAR), Discord memory clocking, as well as adds support for the newly released GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 laptop GPUs.

The driver also is optimized for new titles and adds DLSS and Reflex feature support to some of these. The release note says:

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games supporting NVIDIA DLSS technology including Hello Neighbor 2 and PERISH. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports Company of Heroes 3 and the latest update for World of Warcraft which introduces support for NVIDIA Reflex.

Here are the fixed and the open issues in this release:

Fixed Issues in Version 528.49 WHQL Adobe Bridge stability issues with 528.02 [3957846]

Disable Hitman 3 Resizable Bar profile on Intel platforms [3956209]

Discord update causes GPU memory clocks to drop to P2 state [3960028] Open Issues in Version 528.49 WHQL Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]

[Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering [3888343]

[Steam version] Forza Horizon 4 may freeze after 15-30 minutes of gameplay [3866530]

[GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]

Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon [3952556]

Adobe After Effects / Media Encoder – issues with ProRes RAW files [3957455] [3957469]

Adobe Premiere Pro application instability [3940086]

You can download the Nvidia GeForce 528.49 driver at the links below:

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

You can view the release notes for the driver here (PDF).