Ace Combat 7 and XCOM 2 get major discounts in this week's Deals with Gold

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold sale. This week's discounts were announced yesterday and remain valid now through February 13, 2023. Titles from Battlefield, Call of Duty, Far Cry, and other franchises are available for substantially less.
Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.
- 2 Synchro Hedgehogs | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- A Plague Tale: Requiem | Xbox Game Pass | 25% | RPG Sale
- Acalesia | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | DWG*
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- ADVERSE | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES | Xbox Game Pass | 80% | Anime Month Sale
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Nirvana Initiative | Xbox Play Anywhere | 30% | Anime Month Sale
- Ailment & Endurance Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 40% | DWG*
- Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge | Xbox One X Enhanced | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- Air Guitar Warrior Gamepad Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 40% | DWG*
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Ultimate Edition Upgrade | Add-On | 20% | DWG*
- America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Antarctica 88 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 33% | Spotlight Sale
- Antiquia Lost | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle Assassins Creed Valhalla Assassin’s Creed Odyssey And Assassins Creed Origins | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle Assassins Creed Valhalla Assassin’s Creed Odyssey And Assassins Creed Origins | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | RPG Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | RPG Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Freedom Cry | Add-On | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass | Add-On | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | RPG Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | RPG Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade | Add-On | 50% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass | Add-On | 50% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis | Add-On | 50% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | RPG Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | RPG Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass | Add-On | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the Pharaohs | Add-On | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones | Add-On | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass | Add-On | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | RPG Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Smart Delivery | 67% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Smart Delivery | 67% | RPG Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass | Add-On | 50% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – The Siege of Paris | Add-On | 50% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Wrath of the Druids | Add-On | 50% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök | Add-On | 50% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Asura’s Wrath | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | RPG Sale
- Attack on Titan 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Attack on Titan 2: Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle | Xbox One X Enhanced | 45% | Anime Month Sale
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 45% | Anime Month Sale
- Azure Striker GUNVOLT | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Anime Month Sale
- Azure Striker GUNVOLT 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Anime Month Sale
- Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 | Smart Delivery | 20% | Anime Month Sale
- BATTLESHIP | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Bayonetta | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | Anime Month Sale
- Best Month Ever! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | DWG*
- Beyond Good & Evil HD | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- BioShock: The Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Blood Knights | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | RPG Sale
- Boggle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Borderlands | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2: Season Pass | Add-On | 70% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2: Ultimate Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 67% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2: Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2 | Add-On | 67% | DWG*
- Borderlands 3 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass Bundle | Add-On | 60% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Borderlands: Legendary Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Bound By Flame | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | RPG Sale
- Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack | Add-On | 25% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Brawlhalla – Collector’s Pack | Add-On | 10% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Bridge Constructor | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Broken Universe – Tower Defense | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Brotherhood United | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Calturin | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：Bionic Commando | Add-On | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：Final Fight | Add-On | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：Street Fighter II – The World Warrior – | Add-On | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：Strider | Add-On | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：Super Street Fighter II Turbo | Add-On | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Capcom Fighting Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Anime Month Sale
- Capcom Fighting Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | Anime Month Sale
- Carnival Games | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Catherine | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | Anime Month Sale
- Child of Light | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle | Add-On | 60% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Code Vein | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | RPG Sale
- Crystal Ortha | Xbox Play Anywhere | 45% | DWG*
- Curse of the Dead Gods | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Daymare: 1998 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Anime Month Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Anime Month Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Anime Month Sale
- Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 45% | RPG Sale
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Anime Month Sale
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% | Anime Month Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Anime Month Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Anime Month Sale
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Anime Month Sale
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Anime Month Sale
- DUCATI – 90th Anniversary | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- Duke Nukem Forever | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 45% | RPG Sale
- Dying Light – Platinum Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | DWG*
- Effie | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising | Xbox Game Pass | 33% | Anime Month Sale
- Evil West | Smart Delivery | 25% | DWG*
- Explosionade DX | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Fallout 3 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | RPG Sale
- Fallout 4 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | RPG Sale
- Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | RPG Sale
- Fallout 76: The Pitt Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | RPG Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | RPG Sale
- Family Feud | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Season Pass | Add-On | 67% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | RPG Sale
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Season Pass | Add-On | 50% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% | RPG Sale
- Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | RPG Sale
- Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Upgrade Pass | Add-On | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 Season Pass | Add-On | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6: Lost Between World | Add-On | 50% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% | RPG Sale
- Far Cry Classic | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Instincts Predator | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Primal | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Farm Manager 2022 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water | Smart Delivery | 25% | Anime Month Sale
- FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 25% | Anime Month Sale
- Fighter Within | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Five Dates | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | DWG*
- Flowlines VS. | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Fluffy Horde | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- For Honor – Complete Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion | Add-On | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Standard Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Year 1 Heroes Bundle | Add-On | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Year 3 Pass | Add-On | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Gem Wizards Tactics | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Grand Theft Auto Online | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode (Xbox Series X|S) | Add-On | 50% | DWG*
- GreedFall | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | RPG Sale
- Grow Up | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- gum+ | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 45% | Spotlight Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Heliborne | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends | Smart Delivery | 75% | DWG*
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Forest Lords Pack | Add-On | 33% | Spotlight Sale
- Hungry Shark World | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- I Am Alive | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising | Smart Delivery | 80% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising | Smart Delivery | 80% | RPG Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass | Add-On | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Jeopardy! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 30% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2023 Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 33% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2023 Ultimate Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 25% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | DWG*
- Kingdom of Arcadia | Smart Delivery | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | DWG*
- Knee Deep | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Lawn Mowing Simulator | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 60% | DWG*
- Life is Strange: True Colors | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Lord Winklebottom Investigates | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | DWG*
- Lost Judgment Season Pass | Add-On | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Mafia: Definitive Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Mafia: Trilogy | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Mars: War Logs | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 67% | DWG*
- Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite | Xbox Game Pass | 80% | Anime Month Sale
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 40% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 40% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition | Smart Delivery | 75% | RPG Sale
- Mega Man 11 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | RPG Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% | RPG Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion | Add-On | 80% | RPG Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion | Add-On | 80% | RPG Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Story Expansion Pass | Add-On | 80% | RPG Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Blade Of Galadriel Story Expansion | Add-On | 80% | RPG Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion | Add-On | 80% | RPG Sale
- Momonga Pinball Adventures | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Monopoly Deal | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Monopoly Madness | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Monopoly Plus | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- Monster Hunter World | Xbox Game Pass | 25% | Anime Month Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Anime Month Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% | RPG Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | Anime Month Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | RPG Sale
- Mr. DRILLER DrillLand | Smart Delivery | 70% | DWG*
- Mr. Prepper | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | DWG*
- MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion | Add-On | 65% | DWG*
- MXGP3 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Anime Month Sale
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | DWG*
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Anime Month Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker | Xbox Game Pass | 90% | Anime Month Sale
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Anime Month Sale
- NBA 2K23 for Xbox One | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | 2K Publisher Sale
- NBA 2K23 for Xbox Series X|S | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 67% | 2K Publisher Sale
- NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | 2K Publisher Sale
- New Super Lucky’s Tale | Xbox Game Pass | 67% | DWG*
- New Tales from the Borderlands | Smart Delivery | 50% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Oblivion (Back Compat) | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | RPG Sale
- Oliver’s Adventures in the Fairyland | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Anime Month Sale
- Onimusha: Warlords | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | RPG Sale
- Outbreak Gold Collection | Smart Delivery | 75% | DWG*
- Outland | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Outriders | Xbox Game Pass | 55% | Spotlight Sale
- Outriders Worldslayer | Smart Delivery | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- Outriders Worldslayer Upgrade | Add-On | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- Oxide Room 104 | Smart Delivery | 40% | DWG*
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | DWG*
- PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ | Xbox Game Pass | 40% | DWG*
- Pankapu | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | DWG*
- Persona 4 Arena | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Anime Month Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K23 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | 2K Publisher Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% | 2K Publisher Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 30% | 2K Publisher Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack | Add-On | 25% | 2K Publisher Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K23 x NBA 2K23 Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Pixel Gladiator | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Spotlight Sale
- Portal Knights | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | RPG Sale
- Portal Knights -Emoji Box | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Portal Knights -Lobot Box | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Portal Knights – Bibot Box | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Portal Knights – Box of Grumpy Rings | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Portal Knights – Box of Joyful Rings | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Portal Knights – Druids, Furfolk, and Relic Defense | Add-On | 50% | RPG Sale
- Portal Knights – Elves, Rogues, and Rifts | Add-On | 50% | RPG Sale
- Portal Knights – Emerald Throne Pack | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Portal Knights – Gold Throne Pack | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Portal Knights – Portal Pioneer Pack | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Prey | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | DWG*
- Puyo Puyo Champions | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Anime Month Sale
- Q-YO Blaster | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- Quantic Pinball | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rabbids: Party of Legends | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- RAYMAN 3 HD | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rayman Legends | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rayman Legends (Back Compat) | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rayman Origins | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 67% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content | Add-On | 65% | DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | DWG*
- Retrace: Memories of Death | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- RIDE | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- Riders Republic | Smart Delivery | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Riders Republic Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Riders Republic Year 1 Pass | Add-On | 50% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Risk | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Risk: Urban Assault | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rover Mechanic Simulator | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 75% | Anime Month Sale
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Scrabble | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Shadows: Awakening | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | RPG Sale
- Shadows: Awakening – Legendary Armory Pack | Add-On | 25% | RPG Sale
- Shadows: Awakening – Necrophage’s Curse | Add-On | 60% | RPG Sale
- Shadows: Awakening – The Chromaton Chronicles | Add-On | 60% | RPG Sale
- Shape Up | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Shape Up Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- She Wants Me Dead | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | DWG*
- Shiro | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Simulator Pack: Treasure Hunter Simulator and Gold Rush: The Game (DOUBLE BUNDLE) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | DWG*
- Skyforge: Bounty Hunter Collector’s Edition | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Skyforge: Class Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Skyforge: Firestarter Collector’s Edition | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Skyforge: Grovewalker Collector’s Edition | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | RPG Sale
- SolSeraph | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Anime Month Sale
- Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | DWG*
- Soulstice: Deluxe Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 30% | Anime Month Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS | Add-On | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Sparkle 4 Tales | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- Spec Ops The Line | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Spirit Roots | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Steampunk Tower 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Spotlight Sale
- STEEP | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- STEEP Season Pass | Add-On | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- STEEP X Games Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Strategic Mind: The Pacific | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Sweet Witches | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Anime Month Sale
- Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! | Smart Delivery | 50% | DWG*
- Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Anime Month Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Anime Month Sale
- Terraria | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | RPG Sale
- The Callisto Protocol – Season Pass | Add-On | 20% | Spotlight Sale
- The Council – Episode 2: Hide And Seek | Add-On | 75% | DWG*
- The Council – Episode 3: Ripples | Add-On | 75% | DWG*
- The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges | Add-On | 75% | DWG*
- The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate | Add-On | 75% | DWG*
- The Crew | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 67% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 Special Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 – Season Pass | Add-On | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Crew Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes | Smart Delivery | 50% | DWG*
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One | Smart Delivery | 30% | DWG*
- The Darkness | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | 2K Publisher Sale
- The Darkness II | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | 2K Publisher Sale
- The Diabolical Trilogy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion | Add-On | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% | RPG Sale
- The Flame in the Flood | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- The Misadventures PB Winterbottom | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | 2K Publisher Sale
- The Outer Worlds | Xbox Game Pass | 67% | RPG Sale
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass | Add-On | 25% | RPG Sale
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos | Add-On | 35% | RPG Sale
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon | Add-On | 35% | RPG Sale
- The Quarry for Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | 2K Publisher Sale
- The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | 2K Publisher Sale
- The Quarry – Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% | 2K Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 Backyard Stuff | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Bowling Night Stuff | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Dine Out | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator Game Pack | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Fitness Stuff | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Kids Room Stuff | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Laundry Day Stuff | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Moschino Stuff Pack | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Movie Hangout Stuff | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories Game Pack | Add-On | 25% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Parenthood | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Realm Of Magic | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Spa Day | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Spooky Stuff | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 StrangerVille | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff Pack | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Vampires | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% | RPG Sale
- The Surge 2 | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | RPG Sale
- The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion | Add-On | 33% | DWG*
- The Town of Light | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Spotlight Sale
- This is the Zodiac Speaking | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- Thumper | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Season Pass | Add-On | 35% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Titan Chaser | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- To Leave | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | RPG Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass | Add-On | 65% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass | Add-On | 65% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Pass | Add-On | 65% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle | Smart Delivery | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass | Add-On | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Trackmania Turbo | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Transference | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Trials Fusion | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Trials HD | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Trials Rising | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Trials Rising – Expansion pass | Add-On | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Trivial Pursuit Live! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- UNO | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- UNO Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Valentino Rossi The Game | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Valkyria Revolution | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Anime Month Sale
- Vampyr | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | DWG*
- Vikings Wolves of Midgard | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 60% | RPG Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 85% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass | Add-On | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion | Smart Delivery | 80% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion | Smart Delivery | 80% | RPG Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 80% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass | Add-On | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 75% | RPG Sale
- Watch_Dogs | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs Season Pass | Add-On | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Wheel of Fortune | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | DWG*
- WWE 2K22 for Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | 2K Publisher Sale
- WWE 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | 2K Publisher Sale
- WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 67% | 2K Publisher Sale
- WWE 2K22 Season Pass for Xbox One | Add-On | 75% | 2K Publisher Sale
- WWE 2K22 Season Pass for Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 75% | 2K Publisher Sale
- XCOM 2: Collection | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- ZOMBI | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- ŌKAMI HD | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | RPG Sale
Xbox 360
- Assassin’s Creed | Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II | Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | Games On Demand | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations | Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue | Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Asura’s Wrath | Backward Compatible | 80% | RPG Sale
- Bayonetta | Backward Compatible | 60% | Anime Month Sale
- Beyond Good & Evil HD | Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Blood Knights | Backward Compatible | 75% | RPG Sale
- Borderlands | Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 | Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass | Add-On | 70% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 67% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2 | Add-On | 67% | DWG*
- Borderlands The Pre-Sequel | Games On Demand | 70% | DWG*
- Bound By Flame | Backward Compatible | 80% | RPG Sale
- Brothers in Arms: HH | Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Catherine | Backward Compatible | 75% | Anime Month Sale
- Duke Nukem Forever | Backward Compatible | 80% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Fallout 3 | Backward Compatible | 70% | RPG Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas | Backward Compatible | 70% | RPG Sale
- Far Cry 2 | Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon | Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC | Add-On | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Classic | Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Instincts Predator | Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- I Am Alive | Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Mars: War Logs | Backward Compatible | 67% | DWG*
- Oblivion | Backward Compatible | 60% | RPG Sale
- Outland | Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Persona 4 Arena | Backward Compatible | 70% | Anime Month Sale
- Prey | Backward Compatible | 80% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands | Backward Compatible | 75% | DWG*
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time | Games On Demand | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rayman 3 HD | Backward Compatible | 50% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rayman Legends | Backward Compatible | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rayman Origins | Backward Compatible | 67% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution | Backward Compatible | 75% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! | Backward Compatible | 75% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Spec Ops: The Line | Backward Compatible | 80% | 2K Publisher Sale
- The Darkness | Backward Compatible | 80% | 2K Publisher Sale
- The Darkness II | Backward Compatible | 80% | 2K Publisher Sale
- The Misadventures PB Winterbottom | Backward Compatible | 80% | 2K Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter | Backward Compatible | 75% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 | Backward Compatible | 75% | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell | Backward Compatible | 60% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist | Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction | Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow | Backward Compatible | 70% | Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Trials HD | Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
Many of the games are also backward compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.
Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any? Let us know in the comments below.
