Atomic Heart, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Shadow Warrior 3, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is preparing a packed couple of weeks for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, as the latest announcement for its subscription services have a highly anticipated day-one release as well as several high-profile games.

The sci-fi action experience Atomic Heart is finally being released later this month, and Game Pass holders can jump in for no extra charge. TaleWorlds Entertainment's popular sandbox strategy game Mount & Blade II, the newly announced console remaster of Cities: Skylines are also a part of this wave.

Here's everything announced today and their arrival dates:

Madden NFL 23 (Console and PC) EA Play – February 9

(Console and PC) EA Play – February 9 SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 9

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 9 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14 Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – February 15

(Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – February 15 Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 16

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 16 Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 21

As an added benefit, members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass will also be able to jump into the upcoming EA-published cooperative monster hunting game Wild Hearts as part of a 10-hour early access trial on February 13. This is thanks to EA Play service being bundled with the two aforementioned services.

As usual, some games are leaving the Game Pass platform later this month too. February 15 is the day Besiege, CrossfireX, Infernax, Recompile, Skul: The Hero Slayer, and The Last Kids on Earth will be playable by subscribers.