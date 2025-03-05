Intel Core Ultra lineup expanded with the 200U, 200H, 200HX, and 200S series processors

Today at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, Intel announced the expansion of its Intel Core Ultra CPU lineup. The company has previously launched Intel Core Ultra 200V (Lunar Lake), but today's expansion introduces the Arrow Lake series include the 200U, 200H, 200HX, and 200S. Each have been designed with different computers in mind.

For thin and light laptops, Intel has made the 200V and 200U chips, for performance notebooks it has the 200H and 200HX, and for desktop and workstation, it has built the 200S. Intel said that this lineup gives businesses “a comprehensive solution of compute performance, power efficiency, connectivity, security and manageability, across desktop and mobile form factors.”

“2025 is a pivotal year for PC refresh, and with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors, we’re delivering the most advanced commercial systems to date,” said David Feng, vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Client Segments at Intel. “Our AI PC processors cater to every form factor – from thin-and-light productivity devices to high-performance workstations – all backed by Intel vPro®, which sets the industry standard in business computing with unmatched manageability and security.”

In the 200U series, there is the Intel Core Ultra 7 265U. The chipmaker compared it to the older Intel Core Ultra 7 165U, here's how they compared:

Cinebench 2024 Single Core: Up to 1.08x

Cinebench 2024 Multi Core: 1.08x

Procyon Office Productivity: Up to 1.10x

Geekbench 6.3 Single Core: Up to 1.06x

Geekbench 6.3 Multi Core: Up to 1.13x

Procyon Video Editing: Up to 1.30x

The 200H series shows even better improvements when looking at the Intel Core Ultra 7 265H vs. the 165H. The biggest improvement was in the Procyon Video Editing which increased by 1.60x.

In regard to availability, the Intel Core Ultra 200V is available now while the Intel Core Ultra 200U, 200H, 200HX and 200S series-powered systems will ship in late March 2025.