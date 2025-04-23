AMD confirms new product announcements at Computex 2025 in May

Computex, the annual technology show held in Taipei, Taiwan, is coming May 20, 2025, and major technology companies have already confirmed their presence and keynotes during the event. AMD is also joining the party, and it has just confirmed a keynote on May 21, where it plans to unveil key "product and technology advancements" for gaming, AI, and enterprise.

Jack Huynh, AMD's Senior Vice President and General Manager of Computing and Graphics, announced the keynote on his X:

Save the date 🗓️​

​

Join us for the @AMD Press Conference at @computex_taipei on Wednesday, May 21 at 11 AM UTC+8. ​

​

I’m so excited to return to Computex and share the stage with some incredible industry leaders and partners as we unveil groundbreaking AI advancements that… pic.twitter.com/2fGEAz7Ezy — Jack Huynh (@JackMHuynh) April 23, 2025

AMD's official website confirms product announcements on May 21 (it also plans a separate event on June 12 with Lisa Su), including AMD Ryzen AI-powered AI Pcs, "latest gaming experiences" for desktop PCs, mobile, and handheld devices, AI workstations, and EPYC and Instinct solutions for AI data centers.

Join AMD as Jack Huynh, SVP and GM of the Computing and Graphics Group, along with industry leaders and partners, announce key products and technology advancements across gaming, AI PC, and enterprise – showcasing what’s possible through the AMD vision on AI-powered devices.

AMD could use the Computex 2025 stage to unveil its lower-end graphics cards from the Radeon RX 9000 series, namely the RX 9060 XT. As for the AI part, it could be about AMD's upcoming Gordon Point processors.

Nvidia will also have its keynote on Computex 2025. The company's CEO, Huang Jensen, will host a keynote on May 19 where it plans to "dive deeper into the breakthroughs shaping the future of AI."