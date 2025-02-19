Nvidia RTX 50 series doesn't support GPU PhysX for 32-bit games

Following the release of the support plan for 32-bit CUDA, NVIDIA has revoked PhysX support for 32-bit games running on RTX 50 series GPUs and newer architectures. This means that the 32-bit games with heavy reliance on GPU-accelerated PhysX will see a significant drop in performance and framerates.

Several old yet popular games released in the 2000s, like Borderlands 2, Metro 2033 & Metro: Last Light, and Mirror's Edge, will now be forced to run on PhysX calculations on the CPU. This extra CPU consumption will degrade the performance, especially on weaker systems.

As per NVIDIA's support page, 32-bit compilation native compilation was removed from CUDA 12.0. Therefore, 32-bit CUDA applications cannot be developed or debugged using CUDA 12.0 or later toolkits. But, it is important to note that CUDA Driver will continue to support 32-bit applications on the GeForce RTX 40 series, GeForce RTX 30 series, GeForce RTX 30 series, GeForce RTX 20/GTX 16 series, GeForce GTX 10 series, and GeForce GTX 9 series GPUs.

For those who still want to run 32-bit games on RTX 50, they can explore alternative solutions. For instance, forcing CPU PhysX. Since most of the games allow switching between CPU and GPU PhysX, players can toggle it manually to ensure smooth performance. Alternatively, wait for the gaming community to release mods and patches related to PhysX.

As most of the gaming PC and developers have transitioned to 64-bit architecture, NVIDIA's depreciation is attributed to the latest gaming industry trends to stand up to the expectations of gaming standards. This transformation could be considered a significant step forward in retiring 32-bit games and moving to 64-bit gaming. It is not the first time that a tech giant has moved away from 32-bit support. Even operating systems like Windows and Linux have shifted their focus to 64-bit, with the limited 32-bit availability in newer versions. Intriguingly, there is no 32-bit windows at all.