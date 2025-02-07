Nvidia says it's investigating RTX 50-series GPUs with widespread issues

Owners of the Nvidia RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 graphics cards are complaining about a raft of issues, including frequent crashes, but most importantly, persistent black screens. It seems that the problems have reached critical mass, with reports emerging across various online platforms.

These issues happen in very different sets of circumstances—some users report only a black screen upon changing resolution or refresh rates while others observe the problem occurring under heavy usage or when making use of multi-monitor configurations. This inconsistency carries forward into how the problem takes effect; for certain users, the effects do not disappear even with a hard reboot, whereas other end users can access intermittent functionality.

Oddly, the problems do not seem to be limited to the new RTX 50-series cards, as there are also reports of identical problems with some RTX 40-series GPUs, suggesting that Nvidia's latest 572.16 driver release is the culprit.

Nvidia has acknowledged the reported issues (reported by PC Gamer) and is currently investigating the matter. The response from the company indicates that it is aware of the problems and is working to find a resolution. However, RTX 50-series owners may need to exercise caution or consider alternative driver versions until an official fix is made available.

On the other hand, both the new SKUs, especially the RTX 5090, have been extremely limited in stock. We've reported that some major retailers in the UK confirmed that restocking could take up to 16 weeks for the RTX 5090 and up to six weeks for the RTX 5080.

It is worth noting that a few reports have also come in about "bricked" cards, but these claims seem to be less substantiated. With any new hardware release, a certain amount of failure is expected, but the current scale of the problems has raised concerns among the community.