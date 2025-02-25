Following user reports, Nvidia confirms some RTX 5080 have shipped with missing ROPs as well

Nvidia's RTX 50 series graphics cards have been in hot water since their launch in January, and the controversies don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Last week, it was found that the company had been shipping some defective RTX 5090 units, which were missing the promised number of Raster Operations Pipelines (ROPs) and affecting performance.

While Nvidia later confirmed that it had found a manufacturing issue affecting the RTX 5090/5090D and 5070 Ti models, not even the RTX 5080 was found to be safe. User reports from earlier this week found that this high-end can also be affected by the missing hardware problem and loss of raster performance.

Now, Nvidia has confirmed that the issue is indeed affecting some RTX 5080 GPUs.

In a statement to The Verge, Nvidia GeForce global PR director Ben Berraondo said, "Upon further investigation, we’ve identified that an early production build of GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs were also affected by the same issue. Affected consumers can contact the board manufacturer for a replacement."

Considering that this statement also arrived after reports by users and hardware publications and not preemptively by the company, The Verge had questioned if the missing ROPs issue can pop up in any other Nvidia GPUs. To this, Berraondo has added that "no other Nvidia GPUs have been affected" and that “the production anomaly has been corrected," specifically mentioning the upcoming RTX 5070.

According to Berraondo, Nvidia had not known about this hardware issue prior to the launch of the RTX 50 series.

Nvidia is asking users affected by the problem to contact their board manufacturers for a replacement. Considering the stock issues the RTX 50 series has been having, though, it's unclear how long the defective card owners will have to wait for a new GPU.

The easiest way to find out if your RTX 50 series card has missing ROPs is to use GPU-Z and look at the available ROPs section. This should read 176 on RTX 5090s, as listed in the specifications by Nvidia. On the RTX 5070 Ti, it should read 96 ROPs, while defective units will read 88 ROPs. Lastly, the RTX 5080 should ship with 112 ROPs, but defective units will read 104 instead.

The latest problem arrives to join several others, like melting connectors and black screen issues, being faced by RTX 50 series owners. The company also stopped supporting 32-bit PhysX with the latest generation cards, which had even prompted one user to purchase and pair a whole other RTX 3050 graphics card with an RTX 5090, Nvidia's most expensive and most powerful consumer offering, to just run the PhysX calculations on classic titles without losing massive performance.