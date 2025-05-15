Avowed roadmap has New Game Plus, new abilities, weapons, and more incoming

Obsidian released its latest role-playing game to the masses a few months ago, delivering Avowed as a brand-new fantasy adventure set in its Pillars of Eternity universe, Eora. While the studio has delivered some bug-fixing updates, it has been teasing some major content coming later. Today, Obsidian finally gave a look at the post-launch roadmap for the RPG while also releasing the first major update.

The Spring 2025 update is now live with features like an Arachnophobia Mode that converts spiders into floating orbs, mouse and keyboard support for Xbox consoles, fog of war improvements to clear more areas easier, gear improvements, and many other changes. Here are some highlights:

Map Exploration Enhancements Once most of a map’s accessible areas are explored, the fog of war will now fully clear. Entering a city on an overland map (e.g. Northern Paradis in Dawnshore) will now reveal that portion of the map. Increased radius for fog clearing as you explore.

Critter Loot Drops Critters can now be defeated—and may drop loot!

New Party Camp Feature Players can now wait at the Party Camp to advance time.

Improved Soul Pod Functionality Soul Pods now dispel illusions (except for Ryngrim’s entrance, which still requires Yatzli’s help).

New Settings Options Chests now optionally appear on the minimap.

Power attacks with the Bow and Arquebus can now be canceled with a new setting.

Find the complete patch notes for update 1.4 here.

Arachnophobia mode in action

As for what's coming next, the studio teased that the summer update will carry these features as highlights:

Cooking and Crafting improvements

New NPC abilities and behaviors

New active and passive abilities

New Unique weapons and armor

Custom Map markers

Next, the fall 2025 update will have these additions:

New Game Plus

Photo Mode

New weapon type

Changing appearance in world

New character presets

More Godlike feature presets

As Obsidian continues to update Avowed, it's also developing The Outer Worlds 2. The humorous sci-fi RPG does not have a release date yet, but it's slated to launch in 2025. The studio also has major changes planned for the now 10-year-old Pillars of Eternity.