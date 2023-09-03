OLED iPad Pro reportedly launching in 2024 with up to 4TB (!) onboard storage

Apple is rumored to be working on a new iPad Pro, which could bring a large OLED panel and the M3 chip onboard. But it seems the new slate, reported to launch next year, will also get particularly large storage options.

Frequent and reliable leaker Revengus has said on X that the rumored OLED iPad Pro could have up to 4TB of storage. If this is true, it would be a significant upgrade from the current model, which maxes out at 2TB. A storage upgrade on the 2022 iPad Pro costs over $1,100 if you go from 128GB to 2TB, so it's likely that the 4TB model of the OLED iPad Pro would be even more expensive.

Sources say the upcoming OLED iPad Pro next year will have a 4TB option... Is there really a need for that much storage? 💀 — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) September 3, 2023

The 4TB storage variant of the iPad Pro might not make sense to most users, but it could be a good option for those who do demanding tasks like video editing.

The upcoming iPad Pro could also bring other hardware upgrades. Mark Gurman, a reliable Apple analyst, has said that the new tablets will be the first big update since the ones launched in 2018. The new iPads will be the first to bring OLED displays. They will be released in an 11-inch version and a slightly larger 13-inch edition, according to Gurman.

The upcoming iPad Pro tablets might be powered by Apple's M3 chip and will also have an optional Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad than the current version. This will make the tablets more laptop-like and suitable for tasks like video editing and graphic design, said Gurman.

The rumored M3 chips are expected to be based on TSMC's 3nm process node, which would make them more powerful and efficient than the current M2 chips. These chips might deliver up to 20% faster CPU performance and up to 30% faster GPU performance.

(Via Wccftech)