Get these great Xbox controllers for at or near an all time price lows at Amazon right now

We are now entering the fall video game season, and as usual, the release schedule is packed with upcoming games for Microsoft's Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles. That includes Starfield, which is available in early access now but officially launches on September 5.

If you own an Xbox console, you may want to get a new controller, either as a backup for your existing one or as a full replacement. Amazon currently has a number of Xbox-supported controllers that are at or near all-time price lows.

That includes Microsoft's high-end Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller, which is priced at $139.99 at Amazon or $40 off its $179.99 MSRP. It includes advanced features like adjustable tension thumb sticks for better control in games, a way to save up to three custom profiles in the controller for different games, and a way to change the button options with the help of the Xbox Accessories app.

You can even switch out the physical thumb stick toppers, D-pads, and paddles for ones that work better for your gameplay.

If you want an advanced Xbox controller that's a bit more affordable, Razer Wolverine might be for you. It's discounted down to $64.98 at Amazon or $25.01 from its normal $89.99 price. It also has interchangeable thumb sticks and D Pads, along with two additional remappable multi-function bumpers, and four multi-function triggers.

The controller also has a Quick Control Panel for fast access to features like muting a microphone, and of course, it supports Razer's Chroma RGB customizable lighting.

Here's a list of the discounted Xbox controllers we could find on Amazon:

