Google rolls out Android 16 Beta 3, here's what's new

Just last week, we reported that Google was bringing widgets to the lock screen in Android 16 QPR1. Now, Google has brought Android 16 to Platform Stability with the release of Android 16 Beta 3.

That means the API surface is locked, the app-facing behaviors are final, and developers can push their Android 16-targeted apps to the Play Store right away.

This release marks the final stage of preparation for Android 16. Developers should take note of a few key updates as they continue refining their apps.

Here are some of the highlights in Android 16 Beta 3:

Broadcast audio support: Pixel 9 devices now support Auracast broadcast audio with compatible LE Audio hearing aids. This is part of Android's push to enhance audio accessibility in public venues like airports, concerts, and classrooms.

Outline text for maximum text contrast: Users with low vision now have a better experience thanks to the new outline text feature. Instead of the older high contrast text, Android 16 now draws a larger contrasting area around text to improve legibility. If you are working with custom text rendering or maintaining a UI Toolkit library, make sure to use the new AccessibilityManager APIs to detect if this mode is enabled.

Local Network Protection testing: This beta introduces the ability to test the Local Network Protection (LNP) feature, which will eventually require apps to ask for a specific permission for local network access. In Beta 3, it is an opt-in feature. You can test it by running the following adb command: adb shell am compat enable RESTRICT_LOCAL_NETWORK After rebooting your device, your app will have restricted local network access. Expect socket errors like EPERM or ECONNABORTED if your app tries to access the local network without the necessary permission.

Google notes that several changes may affect apps when targeting Android 16, including stricter quotas on JobScheduler, updates to Bluetooth bond loss handling, and adjustments to core functionalities.

Android 16 is set for a major release in Q2 2025, with another API update coming in Q4. The Q2 release will be the only one this year that introduces behavior changes affecting apps, while the Q4 update will focus on new features, optimizations, and bug fixes without making any changes that could break existing apps.

Google is sticking with its quarterly update cycle, with smaller Q1 and Q3 updates aimed at improving stability. At the same time, extra effort is going into getting the Q2 release on as many devices as possible.

To try out Beta 3, you'll need to enroll a supported Pixel device for over-the-air updates or use the 64-bit system images with the Android Emulator in Android Studio. If you're already on Android 16 Beta 2 or part of the Android Beta program, you’ll get the update automatically.