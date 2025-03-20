Get ready to pay more as Plex raises subscription prices for the first time in a decade

Popular streaming service Plex has announced that its premium subscription plan, Plex Pass, will now cost more. This is the first time in a decade that Plex has bumped its subscription prices. Plex Pass is the streamer's premium service, offering many advanced features over standard plans, such as offline access, themes, Plex Labs, skip movie and TV show credits, hardware accelerated streaming, and more.

After the price hike, Plex Pass will cost $6.99/month—up from $4.99/month. This change also applies to the yearly cost, which is increasing from $39.99 to $69.99. The lifetime Plex Pass subscription is also getting pricier at $249.99, an increase from $119.99.

The streaming service confirmed that the price changes will go into effect on April 29. So, there is still over a month left for Plex Pass subscribers to secure another year of lifetime subscription at a cheaper price. For a quick overview, here are the updated prices:

New USD prices as of April 29, 2025 will be: Monthly: $6.99

Yearly: $69.99

Lifetime: $249.99

Additionally, the company announced changes to remote playback for personal media. Notably, Plex will no longer offer remote playback as a free feature, stating "This change will apply to the future release of our new Plex experience for mobile and other platforms."

After April 29, 2025, Plex users will have two options to stream from personal media libraries on a remote network—Purchase the Plex Pass for remote playback or Purchase the Remote Watch Pass subscription for remote playback.

Plex is also getting rid of the "mobile unlock fee." Previously, users streaming from Plex Media Server on Android or iOS apps were required to pay a one-time in-app fee to remove the 1-minute playback limitation. The company is also making some changes to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service (ToS).